Advertisement

Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died. (Source: KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A person suspected of being infected by a brain-eating amoeba has died in Iowa.

The victim, a man from Missouri, was taken to a hospital earlier this month after visiting the beach area and swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County.

"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal. (SOURCE: KCCI)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the beach area at the state park remains shut down.

While the infection is rare, health officials said it is usually fatal once a person is infected. Only four people have survived the 154 known cases from 1962 to 2021.

Officials said the infection cannot be spread from person to person and occurs if contaminated water gets into a swimmer’s nose. To reduce risk, swimmers should limit the amount of water going into their noses while in bodies of warm freshwater.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Driver killed during head-on crash, passenger injured
Fatal crash
Woman dies in rollover crash
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th Street in...
Guns, expensive electronics stolen during smash-and-grab break-in at pawn shop
Car falls on man in Huntington
Man dies after vehicle fell on him

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
Forty years after her body was found, authorities have identified "Princess Doe" and her...
Man charged in 1982 'Princess Does' homicide case
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt