Woody Williams’ remains return home from U.S. Capitol

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The remains of Hershel “Woody” Williams made their way back Friday to West Virginia after lying in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient and the first enlisted service member to lie in honor at the nation’s Capitol in Washington.

He passed away June 29 at the VA Medical Center in Wayne County that bears his name.

Williams’ remains were returned Friday evening to Beard Mortuary in Huntington. He will later be buried in a private ceremony.

For related coverage:

Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams

WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice

