ATV accident sends man to hospital

A man was life-flighted after an ATV accident.
A man was life-flighted after an ATV accident.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews were called out just before 11 a.m. to an ATV accident in Boyd County, in which a patient had to be rescued.

According to Emergency Management officials, a man had wrecked his ATV on his property on Bolts Fork. He went over a steep hillside and the ATV rolled over him at least once.

First responders headed back into the woods about 3/4 of a mile. Using UTVs, they assessed the man and secured him in a stokes basket.

A rope system was rigged to transfer the patient to the UTV.

The East Fork Fire Department, Norton Branch Fire Department, Summit-Ironville Fire Department, Boyd County EMS all responded to the scene.

The patient was taken out of the woods and transported via HealthNet by air to a hospital.

At this time there are no updates on his condition.

