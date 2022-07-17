First Warning Forecast | Showers, storms continue Monday before heat takes over

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thicker cloud cover along with passing showers and thunderstorms kept temperatures down on Sunday, although the increased humidity offset the lack of heat. Monday will be even “cooler” but still plenty humid as more showers and storms pass. Then, temperatures climb back to the upper 80s on Tuesday and 90s by Wednesday, staying in the 90s through at least the upcoming weekend.

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday evening. Some storms may be strong enough to produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms continue Sunday night into Monday morning. Low temperatures stay near 70 degrees. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect over parts of the region through Monday morning due to a risk of flash flooding from repeated downpours.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky in the morning with passing showers. During the afternoon, some breaks for partial sunshine will allow scattered thunderstorms to develop. High temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday, mostly in an isolated nature, so much of the day stays dry. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday stays dry during the daytime hours under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures soar to the mid 90s, and the increased humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning as low temperatures only fall to the low 70s due to the increased mugginess.

Thursday afternoon then turns mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Friday and Saturday stay mostly sunny, dry, and hot with high temperatures rising to the low 90s. The humidity becomes a bit more tolerable but remains high overall.

A few showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday, but Sunday afternoon turns hot again with high temperatures in the low 90s under a partly cloudy sky.

