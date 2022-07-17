Advertisement

Man dies in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Boone County.

West Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday along Route 119 in the Julian area.

Troopers determined 39-year-old Terrance Poindexter of Charleston, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

He was transported to Boone Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

