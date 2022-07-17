Names released in deadly shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The names of two people killed Sunday in a shooting in Sissonville have been released.

Steven Sloan, 66, and Kathryn Sloan, 57, both of Sissonville, died from gunshot wounds, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

Investigators say the Sloans were a married couple and died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The scene was discovered around 5 p.m. Sunday along the 3300 block of Walker Drive in Sissonville.

ORIGINAL STORY

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double fatal shooting.

Officials say a man and woman were found in a home Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds.

The scene was discovered around 5 p.m. in Sissonville along the 3300 block of Walker Drive.

Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the male is believed to be in his 60s and the female in her 50s.

At this time they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

