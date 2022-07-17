Oaks work to get back to winning with new head coach

OAK HILL, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The football program at Oak Hill High School has not had a winning season since 2018. The Mighty Oaks earned an 8-3 record en route to the SOC1 Championship that season. Since then, the team has not been able to reach that same level of success. The 2022 Oaks hope to change that.

School administrators named Tyler Kratzenberg as the football team’s new head coach this summer. Players have been participating in workouts and 7-on-7s to get ready for the upcoming season. Coach Kratzenberg has been stressing the importance of paying attention to detail.

“It starts with little things; tucking your shirt in, being on time to places and holding everybody accountable. There’s a bigger picture. The weight room translates to the field,” said Kratzenberg.

A big challenge for this year’s squad will be their overall number of players. Players and coaches are working to get as many students to come out for the football team as they can.

“There are people coming in and they’re seeing what we’re doing, they’re liking it, and we’ve been working hard,” said senior AJ Harrison.

Harrison missed most of his junior season with a knee injury but expects to be healthy to return to the field this fall. The Oaks 1-9 record in 2021 hasn’t sit well with him and his goal is to have a winning season.

“Guys have got to step up and make big plays. We’ve just got to put work in the weight room,” said Harrison.

Harrison is a senior leader who has bought into the program and believes in the new staff. Coach Kratzenberg has a hard-nosed old school mentality when it comes to coaching.

“My biggest thing is that I’m going to be honest. I’m always going to be upfront and shoot it straight from the hip. That’s how I was raised and coached and I feel that’s the only way to be,” said Kratzenberg.

Creating a culture of winning is not something that happens overnight. It is established each and every by doing the little things right. Kratzenberg says that culture of creating good habits and taking care of business will help these players off the field as well.

“We have to help mold great young men in the world. It’s a big world and there’s a lot out there. For us to mold them with little skills of being on time, doing the right things when they’re supposed to, that is going to help them later as fathers and great young men,” said Kratzenberg.

“These kids work their tails off. You can’t teach blue collar toughness and these kids have that.”

Oak Hill begins it’s football season at home against Wellston on August 19th.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.