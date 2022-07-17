Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular restaurant in Prestonsburg is closed until further notice.

According to a post on the Billy Ray’s Restaurant Facebook page, an incident happened on Friday involving a car and the front of the restaurant.

“We appreciate your patience as we work diligently to get this fixed as quick as we can. We are looking forward to getting back to serving all of you,” the post read.

