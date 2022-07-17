Sunday-Monday Flood Alert

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a quiet Saturday weather-wise we are awakening to an alert for possible heavy weather starting later today.

Overnight the air has turned rather muggy thanks to a weak south breeze. Saturday’s hot, dry air has been replaced by a humid tropical feel which this summer has a history of downpours and high water even high winds. Oddly much of today will just be threatening with a grey overcast. Before 3 in the afternoon just a quick passing shower or thunderstorm is expected for most. But by late afternoon into the evening hours, drenching thunderstorms will be arriving from Cincinnati and Louisville.

The slow movement of the rains later today will pose a risk for a cloudburst and freak flash flood. As of 10:30 this morning Flood Watches have been been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Southern Ohio, far Northern Kentucky and western West Virginia. While the River Cities and Kanawha Valley are included in the initial flood watch the reality is the entire WSAZ viewing area will face a threat of high water before the storm pattern passes bodily by Monday evening.

So keep an eye on local radar https://www.wsaz.com/weather/radar/ as the day unfolds and have in mind what precautions you may take later on. For example parking on high ground or under a carport/in a garage since the risk of brief damaging high winds often accompanies the arrival of the torrential rains.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.