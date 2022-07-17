Two found dead in shooting
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double fatal shooting.
Officials say a man and woman were found in a home Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds.
The scene was discovered in Sissonville along the 3300 block of Walker Drive.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
