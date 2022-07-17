Advertisement

Two found dead in shooting

Scene picture of shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia
Scene picture of shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia(Kim Rafferty)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double fatal shooting.

Officials say a man and woman were found in a home Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds.

The scene was discovered in Sissonville along the 3300 block of Walker Drive.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

