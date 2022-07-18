Advertisement

2-year-old drowns, drunken driver crashes into responding fire truck, officials say

A 2-year-old girl is dead after she drowned in a Texas lake. (Source: KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl is dead after she drowned in a Texas lake.

A crash involving first responders and a drunken driver delayed response to the drowning by about 20 minutes, officials said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens responded immediately Saturday around 6 p.m. to the Blue West beach area of Lake Meredith, where they performed CPR on the girl and then transported her for more advanced medical care.

The Fritch Volunteer Fire Department blocked the road, allowing for an ambulance to come in, when officials say a drunk driver ran into the firetruck, delaying response to the drowning by about 20 minutes.

The driver, identified as Damon Elliot Creek, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, interfering with public duties, striking an unattended vehicle, driving with an invalid license invalid, and failure to identify.

The girl was taken to Golden Plains Community Hospital. First responders performed CPR on the child for about an hour, but ultimately, she could not be revived.

The girl’s death has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene picture of shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia
Two found dead in shooting
Motorcycle Crash
Man dies in motorcycle crash
A man was life-flighted after an ATV accident.
ATV accident sends man to hospital
closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
A diagnosis Avery's family never saw coming now leaves her in the hospital for over a month.
Benefit held for child after heart transplant and cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Bookmark Monday | Horror author's book being turned into movie
Bookmark Monday | Horror author’s book being turned into movie
Are you Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island
Coal River Coffee Company
Coal River Coffee Company
Latest in gaming
Latest in gaming
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker