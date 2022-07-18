Brighter, hotter days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Early Monday evening radar trends have weakened to the point where any new high water issues will be isolated and modest. This after the day long pattern with waves of rain dropped a general 1″-2″. That brought 2 days rainfalls to close to 3-4″ in spots. Streams running high and spilling over their banks did create some nuisance problems across the region.

As the rains depart a clock of dense fog sponsored by the tropical humidity will settle into the hills then drop into the valleys. Tuesday morning’s rush hour is apt to be slower than normal due to low vision. Streams will be running high on Tuesday so kids may need to re-direct their outdoor fun until drying ground and lower water levels return.

Skies will brighten before lunch-time then turn partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s will be hot and humid but easily tolerable in this summer of heat, humidity and thunderstorms.

Starting Wednesday through the weekend a new heat wave will build in as highs aim for the 90s and lows only settle back into the low 70s.

