City of Huntington reports flooding along Fourpole Creek

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington says residents along Fourpole Creek should prepare for possible flooding.

Officials report heavy rainfall is causing high water in Green Valley along Fourpole Creek.

On its Facebook page Monday morning, the City of Huntington posted the following message, “Residents of Enslow Park and the Southside who were flooded in May should consider moving their vehicles to higher ground NOW. Residents with special medical needs should consider evacuating the area NOW.”

Cabell’s EMS director says there are several spots of high water in the county, including 16th Street.

This is a developing story.

