Environmental testing to begin at old terminal site in Sciotoville

SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - An old terminal has sat vacant in Sciotoville for decades. Sixth Ward Portsmouth Councilman Dennis Packard would like to see the city of Portsmouth revitalize the area.

“This community has had this to look at every time they get up and go to work in the morning and when they come home at night. This is what they’ve seen for over 25 years,” Packard said. “It could be a place where people could picnic and have access to the riverfront.”

A sign at the gate of the terminal says that it is own by Buckeye Terminals LLC. Earlier in 2022, Portsmouth City Councilmembers passed a resolution to let the company know that they interested in it and would like to see some development on the property. Packard says the property owner has shown a willingness to work with the city to help make that happen.

“They’ve sent a crew in to see what it might take to clean this area up. They have given us permission to begin testing to see what might be involved in cleaning it up,” Packard said.

Packard says the air quality at the property was tested many years ago and everything is clear. Now, the ground must be tested. While the city continues to work with Buckeye Terminals with the hopes of one day taking ownership of the property, Packard says this is a good start to reach the ultimate goal.

“I see this project as a big piece to the finalization of the master plan. If this goes the way we’d like to see it go, this entire 11-acre area would be converted to a public area,” Packard said.

