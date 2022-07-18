Flash flooding alerts leave Huntington flood victims anxious

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington warned residents Monday morning of possible flash flooding along Fourpole Creek.

Cabell County EMS sent out a phone alert to all residents with the zip code 25701 saying, “With recent heavy rains there is a potential for flash flooding. Please use caution and take appropriate actions.”

Pauly Opp, who was a flood victim from May 6 flash flooding says when it pours, it’s hard not to be nervous the creek will flow over its banks.

“You think, oh here we go again,” Opp said. “It brought all the emotions up again. My son served in the military and he said, ‘Mom this is PTSD.’”

From the outside of Opp’s house, it looks like the damage is cleaned up, but inside the floors are still ripped up.

“It’s incredible, something you can’t understand until you go through it,” Opp said. “There’s so many of us needing the same carpeting, the same repairs.”

Piles of belongings are scattered around the house that Opp says no longer feels like her home.

She says she has no estimates from contractors about when they can come replace the flooring.

“I know it can be fixed; it’s just I don’t wait well,” she said. “I know help is coming. I don’t know when.”

Through the cleanup, she’s trying to count her blessing, saying she’s better off than others in the flood.

“I still have a home. Some people don’t have a home, but I can still live here,” Opp said.

She says although she loves Huntington and her home, she does not know how much more she can take.

“They have to do something with the creek. It’s beautiful and I love it and I go sit by it, but we can’t live like this,” she said.

Opp says she still hasn’t received any money from her flood insurance and has had to pay out of pocket for any repairs.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.