KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police have released the names of a father and son found dead in Carter County on July 12.

Troopers said Ora Hamm, 71, and Earl Hamm, 45, were found inside a trailer on U.S. 60 just outside of Olive Hill.

After autopsies were completed, investigators said one of the men died as a result of a homicide, but did not indicate which man.

The manner of death for the other man has not been determined, as results from a toxicology report are pending.

Kentucky State Police will continue investigating the incident but said there is no threat to anyone in the area.

