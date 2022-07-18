Advertisement

Ky. officials hold ceremony to recognize launch of new crisis helpline number, 988

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now using the number 988 to help people who are...
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now using the number 988 to help people who are suicidal or going through a mental health crisis.(Source: WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky officially launched its part of the new nationwide crisis helpline, 988, Monday morning.

The number works to connect callers with crisis counselors who can be there for people having a mental health emergency.

Kentucky 988 line went live on Saturday and officials say they’ve already had 220 Kentuckians call.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke Monday at a ceremony to officially launch the new number. He said that the helpline is not just for people contemplating suicide, it’s for anyone who is suffering from a mental health crisis or their families.

There are 13 call centers already up and running across the commonwealth with more than 100 crisis counselors already waiting for a call.

“These are Kentuckians reaching out for help, speaking to Kentuckians, and accessing services by Kentuckians,” said Steve Shannon, Kentucky Association of Regional Programs. “We are proud of who we are and what we can do.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene picture of shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia
Two found dead in shooting
Motorcycle Crash
Man dies in motorcycle crash
A man was life-flighted after an ATV accident.
ATV accident sends man to hospital
closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
A diagnosis Avery's family never saw coming now leaves her in the hospital for over a month.
Benefit held for child after heart transplant and cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Paving work near Nitro-St. Albans bridge to start Monday
The City of Huntington says residents along Fourpole Creek should prepare for possible flooding.
City of Huntington reports flooding along Fourpole Creek
Ky. Abortion "Trigger Law" deadline Monday
Ky. Abortion "Trigger Law" deadline Monday