HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There is no doubt, video games are in our DNA.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans consider themselves gamers, that’s more than 200-million people who tap, swipe, and score on a regular basis.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly joined Susan on Studio 3 to share what’s new and hot in the world of gaming.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.