Man arrested in copper thefts from interstate lighting poles

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Monday in connection with copper thefts that resulted in nearly $1.5 million worth of damage to lighting along Interstates 64 and 77.

Clarence Giles, 31, allegedly took the copper material to local recycle stations and received more than $16,000 in cash, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say the thefts happened from March through July and that the $1.5 million in damage doesn’t tell the whole story, explaining the extensive replacement process that was required.

Among the targeted areas were along the 57- to 59-mile markers of I-64, as well as on state Division of Highways property. Wiring from the poles was taken.

The affected areas included Charleston, South Charleston and Sissonville, but there could be others as well as other suspects involved.

Giles was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000 cash.

Among the charges he faces are grand larceny, breaking and entering, receiving and transferring stolen goods, and obtaining property by false pretense.

