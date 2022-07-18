Advertisement

Man arrested in copper thefts from interstate lighting poles

Resulted in nearly $1.5 million in damages
Clarence Giles
Clarence Giles(WVRJA)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Monday in connection with copper thefts that resulted in nearly $1.5 million worth of damage to lighting along Interstates 64 and 77.

Clarence Giles, 31, allegedly took the copper material to local recycle stations and received more than $16,000 in cash, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say the thefts happened from March through July and that the $1.5 million in damage doesn’t tell the whole story, explaining the extensive replacement process that was required.

Among the targeted areas were along the 57- to 59-mile markers of I-64, as well as on state Division of Highways property. Wiring from the poles was taken.

The affected areas included Charleston, South Charleston and Sissonville, but there could be others as well as other suspects involved.

Giles was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000 cash.

Among the charges he faces are grand larceny, breaking and entering, receiving and transferring stolen goods, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene picture of shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia
Two found dead in shooting
Motorcycle Crash
Man dies in motorcycle crash
A man was life-flighted after an ATV accident.
ATV accident sends man to hospital
closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
A diagnosis Avery's family never saw coming now leaves her in the hospital for over a month.
Benefit held for child after heart transplant and cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Flash flooding alerts leave Huntington flood victims anxious
Flash flooding alerts leave Huntington flood victims anxious
Man hits, kicks officers during domestic violence arrest
Police lights.
KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer
The ACLU, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to...
Judge temporarily blocks law preventing abortions in West Virginia