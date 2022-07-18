Man hits, kicks officers during domestic violence arrest

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two police officers were assaulted while attempting to make an arrest on July 16.

According to the Wellston Police Department, two officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Penn Avenue to make an arrest in a felony domestic violence incident.

Officers found Reuben Ousley, 49, of Wellston, in a back bedroom of the home.

During the arrest, Ousley is accused of hitting an officer in the side of the face with a closed fist and kicking another in the midsection.

Reuben Ousley, 49, of Wellston, was arrested and charged with domestic violence, two counts of assault on a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

He received treatment at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson and then transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.