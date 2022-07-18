Advertisement

Road slip worsens despite man’s effort

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around a year, one man said he’s contacted West Virginia’s Division of Highways, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, and even the Governor’s office to try and get a slip fixed on the road where he lives.

An already narrow road, Harmon’s Branch Road slip takes up roughly half the road forcing cars to drive through one at a time.

Ronald Holston lives just down the road and has been trying for about a year to get someone to fix the slip.

“This road should have been fixed six, eight months ago,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to wait for a year or wait for somebody to lose their life to get something done.”

Holston said after reaching out so many times, he’s not sure what more he can do.

He just wants those who drive through to be safe without the risk of falling off the road.

“I didn’t really want to call and complain,” he said. “But, you know, we’ve, we gotta get something done.”

WSAZ started reaching out to the DOH Monday morning to get answers.

We first sent an email asking for an interview as well as additional questions without getting a response.

We tried calling, as well, but have not had a response yet.

