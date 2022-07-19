3H days return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

After a scorching June when we tallied 10 days or more of 90 degree heat the frequent rains and storms of July have helped to temper the truly hot days. In fact as of Tuesday officially Charleston’s Yeager Airport has not registered a 90 day in July though plenty of downtown 90s have been chalked up. So with word of a slew of 90 days set to return you could argue we are overdo!

Wednesday will dawn with patchy dense fog and a low in the upper 60s (low 70s downtown). The fog burns away quickly in mid-summer so look for a bounty of sunshine most of the day. Late day temperatures will make 90 pretty much across the board save for the mountains and some hilltops shaded from the afternoon sun.

Wednesday night a wave of energy will be passing in the heavens above and that will conjure up a line of showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and lightning strikes are likely as the front passes. Locally heavy rains can also play havoc in poor drainage areas.

By Thursday we emerge in a new heat wave characterized by 3H weather, AKA hazy, hot and humid dog day sultry heat. Highs in the 90s will be routine for kids in 4H at the Jackson Ohio Fair and last thru the weekend for Picnic with the Pops in Huntington.

