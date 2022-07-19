Crash closes I-64 West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 West is closed in Charleston after a tractor trailer overturned.

The crash happened about 4:45 Tuesday morning near the I-77 split. Traffic going South on I-77 can still reach I-64 West, but traffic going west off the West Virginia Turnpike is being diverted.

First responders have called a Haz-Mat unit to the scene. It’s unclear if there are any injuries. The driver of the truck told police there was some sort of chemical being hauled on the truck.

It’s unknown how long I-64 West will remain closed, but it is expected to take several hours to clear.

