Law enforcement on scene of active shooter situation

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officers are outside a mobile home in Boone County after neighbors reported a man firing shots Monday night and then retreating inside the trailer.

Michael Mayhorn, director of Boone County Emergency Management, confirms West Virginia State Police were responding to a disturbance call in the Van area when they heard the sound of gunshots.

Members of the WVSP Special Response Team have been joined by deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department outside the trailer. Sheriff Chad Barker tells WSAZ the man has barricaded himself inside and described the scene as “very active.”

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest developments on this breaking news.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.