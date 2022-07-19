Advertisement

Law enforcement on scene of active shooter situation

Shooting scene
Shooting scene(WRDW)
By Tim Irr
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officers are outside a mobile home in Boone County after neighbors reported a man firing shots Monday night and then retreating inside the trailer.

Michael Mayhorn, director of Boone County Emergency Management, confirms West Virginia State Police were responding to a disturbance call in the Van area when they heard the sound of gunshots.

Members of the WVSP Special Response Team have been joined by deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department outside the trailer. Sheriff Chad Barker tells WSAZ the man has barricaded himself inside and described the scene as “very active.”

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest developments on this breaking news.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene picture of shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia
Two found dead in shooting
Motorcycle Crash
Man dies in motorcycle crash
A man was life-flighted after an ATV accident.
ATV accident sends man to hospital
closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
A diagnosis Avery's family never saw coming now leaves her in the hospital for over a month.
Benefit held for child after heart transplant and cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Judge temporarily blocks law preventing abortions in W.Va.
Judge temporarily blocks W.Va. abortion law
A slip at Harmon's Branch Road in Winfield
Road slip worsens despite man’s effort
Testing begins at old terminal site
Environmental testing to begin at old terminal site in Sciotoville
Heightened protection emphasized in Wayne County Schools
Heightened protection emphasized in Wayne County Schools