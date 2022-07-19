Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 5-year-old

Taylor was arrested and charged with one count of rape, a felony of the 1st degree.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars Tuesday accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old, according to the Scioto County Sheriff.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says his office was contacted on Monday, July 18 by the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Special Victim Unit about the sexual assault of a young child.

According to Sheriff Thoroughman, the 5-year-old victim was initially taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment, but then transferred to another medical center for further examination.

During the investigation, a video was recovered.

The evidence helped deputies locate Cody Taylor, 18, of Portsmouth at his home along Park Avenue in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Taylor was arrested and charged with one count of rape, a felony of the 1st degree.

Taylor is currently being held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Tuesday, July 19.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the quick arrest was the result of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, medical staff, the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Security and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit working jointly as advocates for the victim.

