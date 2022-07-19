Advertisement

Man sentenced for deadly shooting involving argument over shoes

Christopher Neal Smith
Christopher Neal Smith(Western regional jail)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a woman during an argument over a pair of shoes was sentenced Tuesday to more than 25 years in prison, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Christopher Neal Smith, who’s in his late 30s, was charged with second-degree murder. He also was sentenced from three to 15 years for attempted murder with a handgun.

The shooting happened in July 2021 along the 800 block of Stockton Street in Charleston.

Amanda Dawn Burnette, 35, of Charleston, died in the incident, and a man was injured.

Investigators say Smith’s sentence is to be served concurrently pursuant to a binding plea. A binding plea means once the court accepted the plea, Smith had to accept it.

For previous coverage:

Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder

