Neighbors concerned about trash-filled property

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Arthur Taylor says a walk around his block isn’t an option, simply because he says one particular house along Jackson Avenue in Huntington isn’t safe.

“It’s really terrible sometimes. There’s rats, racoons, gophers or whatever creatures in here. It’s just getting to the point where it’s unsafe to walk,” Taylor said.

Where do these critters hide? Well, it’s tough to pinpoint an exact location.

Taylor says they could be under mounds of clothes, behind broken pieces of furniture, or inside the refrigerator sitting in the front yard nibbling on a snack covered in bugs.

Nonetheless, Taylor says the issue causes concern for his safety and health.

“It’s kind of a musty, kind of trashy smell. Like I’m standing here now and it’s starting to bother my asthma now. Probably because of all the mold and mildew that I’m allergic to,” Taylor said.

Taylor says whenever he moved to the area in March, he and his wife reached out to the city to come clean up the trash.

“The city came out and cleaned up, and they did a good job on that, and it was a pretty quick response … but now this is back. It’s becoming a dumping area, people just driving by and dumping their garbage here or trash, and that’s it,” Taylor said.

Since then, he’s reached out to the city repeatedly, using Huntington’s 311 platform.

A former employee replied to one of those complaints saying: “We will have our building inspector visit the property and update status.”

However, that reply was back in April and there was no response to their last complaint.

We reached out to the city with all of the information to find out what’s being done, but a spokesperson told us they would have to do some research which could take a day or so.

“What we want to do is maybe have the city come in and straighten this up and maybe keep an eye on it and catch the people who are dumping here,” Taylor said.

