Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot along a busy road in Huntington.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 2500-block of 5th Avenue.

Investigators say the man told police he was walking near a car dealership when he heard loud gunshots and felt a pain in his leg. That’s when he realized he had been shot.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend say they did not see who shot him or the direction from which the shot was fired. The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment.

WSAZ asked police if they believe the shooting was targeted. Investigators say that information is unclear and the shooting “could be random” but they can’t tell at this time because the victim was not cooperative.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

