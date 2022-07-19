Advertisement

Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene picture of shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia
Names released in deadly shooting
Motorcycle Crash
Man dies in motorcycle crash
A man was life-flighted after an ATV accident.
ATV accident sends man to hospital
closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
A diagnosis Avery's family never saw coming now leaves her in the hospital for over a month.
Benefit held for child after heart transplant and cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Suspect in custody after shots-fired incident
Suspect in custody after shots-fired incident
Man arrested in copper thefts from interstate light poles
Man arrested in copper thefts from interstate light poles
A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to...
Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Jul 18
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Jul 18