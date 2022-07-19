Seasonal pet safety hacks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The ‘dog days of summer’ are in full swing, which means temperatures continue to rise.

From heat waves to road travel to summer storms and more, it’s vital that we continue the conversation surrounding pet care and keep our four-legged family members safe.

Lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care, Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, joined Susan on Studio 3 to chat all things pet safety.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.