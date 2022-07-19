Advertisement

Seasonal pet safety hacks

Seasonal pet safety hacks
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The ‘dog days of summer’ are in full swing, which means temperatures continue to rise.

From heat waves to road travel to summer storms and more, it’s vital that we continue the conversation surrounding pet care and keep our four-legged family members safe.

Lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care, Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, joined Susan on Studio 3 to chat all things pet safety.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are outside a mobile home in Boone County after neighbors reported a man firing shots...
Suspect in custody after shots-fired incident
Scene picture of shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia
Names released in deadly shooting
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Police lights.
KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer

Latest News

BookTok challenge on TikTok
BookTok challenge on TikTok
Book shares teens' real life experiences
Book shares teens’ real life experiences
The Fur Ball with Boyd Co. Animal Shelter
The Fur Ball with Boyd Co. Animal Shelter
Plexaderm
Plexaderm