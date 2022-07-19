Advertisement

Standoff situation ends in an arrest after law enforcement negotiations

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police has released the name of the man at the center of a four-hour standoff situation that happened in the Van community of Mingo County Monday evening.

Law enforcement was called to Eastwood Lane after 911 received a call around 6:45 p.m. about a man in the neighborhood with a rifle.

Investigators say after firing shots, John William Tucker, 65, retreated into a mobile home and barricaded himself.

According to state police, Tucker has a history with law enforcement, including drug and weapon charges.

Suspect in custody after shots-fired incident

Troopers also report Tucker was heavily under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement on scene used a telephone to communicate with Tucker. They say he came out about four hours after the situation started.

No injuries were reported.

Tucker is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 surety bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

