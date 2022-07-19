Timeline of Boone County standoff detailed in criminal complaint

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some Boone County residents are shaken up after an hours-long standoff Monday night ended with one of their neighbors in custody.

According to West Virginia State Police (WVSP), John Tucker, 65, of Gordon, was taken into custody without incident after barricading himself in his home.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Boone County Magistrate Court, WVSP troopers were called to a home on Sharpe Street in Van around 6:45 Monday night regarding reports Tucker was aiming a rifle at his neighbors.

Kevin Cantrell said he was getting home from errands when he saw his home surrounded by law enforcement.

“I’d seen the state police, I think the sheriff but they weren’t doing anything yet so I went in the house and started to make the dog some food,” he recalled.

According to the complaint, two troopers arrived at the mobile home about half an hour after the initial call.

One trooper saw Tucker standing near the rear door of the home. When the trooper told Tucker to come out to talk with them, Tucker then shouted profanities at the officers and slammed the door.

Ricky Gunnoe said he’s lived near the scene for 20 years and while he said it is normal to see officers, nothing compared to Monday night’s events.

“We were nervous didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said. “Normally around here everything’s alright, someone might get drunk a little bit and quit talking. Next time, you know, something happens.”

According to the complaint, after an unknown amount of time, the troopers tried again to make contact with Tucker. One of the troopers saw Tucker pick up a long rifle-style weapon that to be in AR-style. Tucker began aiming the weapon toward the troopers, who then fired multiple shots from their handguns into the home in Tucker’s direction.

“Gunshots bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,” Cantrell said. “I have never seen that many cops in one place in West Virginia before, that’s just one of those things I had never seen anything like it.”

Cantrell and Gunnoe said what stands out the most is the hours they spent waiting to get back to their homes as they hoped for a peaceful outcome.

Both shared relief that no one was injured.

“Keep on going, that’s all you can do, it’s nerve-racking but you gotta do what you can do,” Gunnoe said.

“You don’t want sadness like that,” Cantrell said. “I don’t have any words of wisdom. It’s a sad situation.”

WVSP said Tucker has a lengthy criminal history including out-of-state arrests.

Investigators say he appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the standoff.

He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail and faces two counts of wanton endangerment.

