West Virginia DMV experiencing statewide outage

West Virginia DMV office
West Virginia DMV office(WSAZ)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a post on the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles website, on Monday, the agency was experiencing a temporary computer outage, affecting Driver Services.

“Due to technology challenges beyond our control, DMV is currently unable to process driver transactions.  All offices are still open for questions and any other assistance.  We apologize for the inconvenience and will update as soon as possible.”

No updates have been posted since.

Viewers tell WSAZ, they were still experiencing an outage on Tuesday. One woman woke up at 5:30 a.m. to catch a ride to the DMV in Logan to renew her drivers license, only to be turned away when she arrived.

WSAZ has reached out to the West Virginia DMV and the Governor’s Office to try and get an update on the status of the outage and additional information, but have not heard back.

