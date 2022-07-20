All-Star action heating up this July
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not been just sleeping in, going to the pool and hanging out with friends this summer for many All-Star baseball and softball teams in our region. One Huntington little league baseball team plays in NC this weekend, a Logan softball team won a state title tonight while two local baseball teams are in Martinsburg competing for a championship this week.
Here’s more from Tuesday nights’ sports on WSAZ.
