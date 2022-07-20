Advertisement

All-Star action heating up this July

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not been just sleeping in, going to the pool and hanging out with friends this summer for many All-Star baseball and softball teams in our region. One Huntington little league baseball team plays in NC this weekend, a Logan softball team won a state title tonight while two local baseball teams are in Martinsburg competing for a championship this week.

Here’s more from Tuesday nights’ sports on WSAZ.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 West still closed at semi crash scene
I-64 West still closed at semi crash scene
Officers are outside a mobile home in Boone County after neighbors reported a man firing shots...
Suspect in custody after shots-fired incident
Taylor was arrested and charged with one count of rape, a felony of the 1st degree.
Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 5-year-old
Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington
Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington
Tucker is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 surety bond.
Standoff situation ends in an arrest after law enforcement negotiations

Latest News

One team is preparing for regionals while another won a state title in WV
All Star Tuesday
Oak Hill aims to get back to it's old winning ways
Oaks work to get back to winning with new head coach
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
She wins by three strokes over Savannah Hawkins and Stormy Randazzo
Glasby grabs WV Women’s Amateur Title