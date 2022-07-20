Boil water advisory issued for part of eastern Ky.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for about 250 Martin County Water District customers, according to a release from the district.

Due to a water main break, the advisory affects customers beginning at 2208 Turkey Creek and continuing to 1282 Calf Creek, also continuing along Tug River Road and ending at Dempsey Hollow.

According to the district, the advisory includes all hollows and sub-hollows along this route.

Customers are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using for drinking, cooking, bathing or watering pets.

