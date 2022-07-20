Celebrating National Hot Dog Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re still trying to figure out what to have for dinner, you should consider making some hot dogs. That’s because Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day.

While not a delicacy, the humble hot dog is a quick and easy meal that just about everyone can find a flavor to fit their fancy.

It doesn’t matter if you grill it, boil it, fry it -- or top it with ketchup, mustard, or really load it up with chili, kraut, slaw, and cheese.

Celebrate your favorite fixings by tagging your dog on social media with the hashtag #nationalhotdogday.

And no matter how you like your dogs, there’s a pretty special deal going on Wednesday in Barboursville. You can snag a free hot dog at Dog Haus” by texting “free dog” to 833-440-1110. You’ll be sent a coupon that you can show in store.

Dog Haus is open until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

