Advertisement

Celebrating National Hot Dog Day

National Hot Dog Day
National Hot Dog Day(Stix and Cones)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re still trying to figure out what to have for dinner, you should consider making some hot dogs. That’s because Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day.

While not a delicacy, the humble hot dog is a quick and easy meal that just about everyone can find a flavor to fit their fancy.

It doesn’t matter if you grill it, boil it, fry it -- or top it with ketchup, mustard, or really load it up with chili, kraut, slaw, and cheese.

Celebrate your favorite fixings by tagging your dog on social media with the hashtag #nationalhotdogday.

And no matter how you like your dogs, there’s a pretty special deal going on Wednesday in Barboursville. You can snag a free hot dog at Dog Haus” by texting “free dog” to 833-440-1110. You’ll be sent a coupon that you can show in store.

Dog Haus is open until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 West reopens following semi rollover, spill
Officers are outside a mobile home in Boone County after neighbors reported a man firing shots...
Suspect in custody after shots-fired incident
Taylor was arrested and charged with one count of rape, a felony of the 1st degree.
Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 5-year-old
Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington
Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington
Neighbors concerned about trash-filled property
Neighbors concerned about trash-filled property

Latest News

Heat breeds storms
First Warning Forecast
gavel
Pennsylvania man sentenced for soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex
Screen time and your child's vision
Screen time and your child’s vision
'Bachelorette's' Tyler Cameron on overcoming self-doubt
'Bachelorette's' Tyler Cameron on overcoming self-doubt