Community Center project underway in Coal Grove

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The area near Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove is an active construction site. Residents will see crews working to renovate the old building that once housed the police station. Upon completion, it will be the Coal Grove Community Center.

“We’re hoping to have it under roof within 90 days,” said Village Administrator Steve Patton.

Patton says the building will be a versatile multi-purpose space that will also house the Coal Grove Betterment Club. The club spearheaded this project in order to provide the citizens of Coal Grove with a space for social gatherings.

“It’s going to be a 30′ by 60′ open floor plan. There will be drop down TVs on each side. There will be a stove, refrigerator and sinks,” Patton said.

The Coal Grove Betterment Club started by asking for donations around the community and quickly received more than $75,000 from private donors, nearly the total cost of the $82,500 project.

“Once that came in, we were like, we can do this!” Patton said. “Anybody can come in and rent it and have weddings, birthday parties, family reunions. The community can use it for whatever they want to use it for.”

That means more revenue for the Coal Grove Betterment Club to be used for many of the community events that it hosts each year.

“That’s revenue for them and they can add things like Christmas decorations during Christmas time and more stuff at the park with different events. Now they have a place they can call home,” Patton said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.