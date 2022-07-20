Cooling station opens Wednesday as temperatures rise

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - With temperatures expected in the 90′s Wednesday, Scioto County will open a cooling station.

The Salvation Army at 1001 9th St. in Portsmouth will open its lobby for anyone wanting to get out of the heat on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be a hygiene trailer on site that will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for anyone wanting to take a shower or do laundry.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.