Cooling station opens Wednesday as temperatures rise
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - With temperatures expected in the 90′s Wednesday, Scioto County will open a cooling station.
The Salvation Army at 1001 9th St. in Portsmouth will open its lobby for anyone wanting to get out of the heat on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be a hygiene trailer on site that will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for anyone wanting to take a shower or do laundry.
