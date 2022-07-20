Heat wave returns with potent storms to follow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a scorched June with a myriad of 90 degree days July has turned the tide from blistering heat to a tropical clime. The distinction is more a trade-off from a sauna-heat (dry) to a steam bath (moist) feel. Think of it this way. We have gone from living in a desert to a jungle! So while 90 degree days have been muted in July we have more than made up for the lack of 90s with the sweaty high humidity of the Dog Days of summer. And every time it has turned this muggy we have paid the priced with storms (high winds, a derecho and flash floods).

Today and tonight will follow the script well as the heat index (combination of temperature and humidity) soars to near 100 with the mercury topping out at a mere 90.

By late afternoon a line of severe storms will form in Michigan-Western Ohio-Indiana. That line will then march steadily toward our area during the evening to arrive after dark. Cases like this are known for prolific heat lightning displays before the actual storms arrive. Coming after dark the main risks will be torrents of rain creating pockets of street flooding with a rush of wind at the onset of the rain.

The best timing for the storms will be 9p-11p in Southern Ohio and far North Kentucky spreading into West Virginia and the southern Coalfields near midnight.

So tonight we may be treated to a flickering sky looking off to the north with a downpour soaking our lawns and landscapes to follow. Naturally Jackson County Ohio fairgoers will need to stay abreast of radar trends just in case.

More on the severity of the storms will crystalize once the squall line forms later today.

