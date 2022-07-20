Heat wave thru weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s a quirk of nature how thunderstorms announce the arrival of and signal the end of heat waves in Appalachia. The initial blast and final surge of heat need the hot and muggy air to thrive. So no surprise after a 90 degree day for the first time in almost 2 weeks, thunderstorms armed with gusty winds and torrents of rain were due to cross the region overnight.

The evening weather should hold up at the Jackson Fair in Wellston with heat lightning announcing the arrival of thunderstorms to come after the fair has closed down (fingers crossed on the timing).

Where overnight storms hit hard some localized flooding and pockets of power hits (from lightning strikes or strong winds) will occur.

Thursday will start with leftover showers ending off to the south through the Coalfields. Patchy fog will be more common along River Valleys. Thereafter hot and sultry sunshine takes over as highs aim for the 90s the next 4 days.

As the heat wave takes a grip on the region, overnight lows will stay in the 70s on most nights. This will make for a moldy, mildewy climate especially in the dampness of mornings.

