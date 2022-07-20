Advertisement

Man charged after woman loses baby in crash

Deputies say Wickline was driving in the northbound lanes when he crossed over into the...
Deputies say Wickline was driving in the northbound lanes when he crossed over into the southbound lanes in front of another car.(wsaz)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after deputies say he caused a crash under the influence that led to a woman losing her unborn baby.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says Timothy Wickline has been charged with DUI causing death after a crash along I-77 South just after 6:30 a.m. on July 18.

Deputies say Wickline was driving in the northbound lanes when he crossed over into the southbound lanes in front of another car, causing the two cars to crash.

Investigators say there was significant damage to both of the cars.

A deputy on scene says they noticed signs of impairment from Wickline, who says he believed he was on I-64 nearing Charleston. A blood sample was submitted to the West Virginia State Police Toxicology Lab.

The victim told deputies she was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash. She was taken to CAMC General for treatment, where the unborn baby was pronounced dead.

Wickline was arraigned Wednesday. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 West reopens following semi rollover, spill
Officers are outside a mobile home in Boone County after neighbors reported a man firing shots...
Suspect in custody after shots-fired incident
Taylor was arrested and charged with one count of rape, a felony of the 1st degree.
Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 5-year-old
Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington
Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington
Tucker is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 surety bond.
Standoff situation ends in an arrest after law enforcement negotiations

Latest News

Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed
Walter Pannell, 72, of Charleston will spend a year in the South-Central Regional Jail,...
Former school aide gets jail time for abuse of nonverbal special needs students
The Code 9 Project
The Code 9 Project
Seeing shows, summer fun with Cabell County Schools
Seeing shows, summer fun with Cabell County Schools