Man convicted in Charleston officer’s death sentenced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The man convicted of shooting and killing a Charleston Police officer in December of 2020 will spend four decades behind bars.

Joshua Phillips, 39, was sentenced Wednesday, receiving the maximum sentence of 40 years for the charge of second-degree murder.

Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Metro 911 communications holds a moment of silence for Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Emotional impact statements were read in court Wednesday by Johnson’s mother, sister and friend. All three women asked Judge Jennifer Bailey to give Phillips the maximum sentence of 40 years.

One of Officer Johnson’s closest friends addressed the court first saying Phillips ‘deprived this world of the most beautiful soul.’

“To know her was to love her, but for her to love you was nothing short of extraordinary,” said Erin Simon, Johnson’s friend. “Mr. Phillips made the selfish and conscious decision to deprive Cassie Johnson of the most precious of gifts - life.”

Phillips was also found guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance. For that charge, he was sentenced to 6 months. Both sentencings will run consecutively.

Phillips will also pay restitution of $8,000.

Prior to his sentencing Wednesday, Phillips spoke to the court saying, “I’m sorry for the grief I’ve caused. If I could trade places with her I would.”

Mayor Goodwin and Chief of Police Hunt released a joint statement Wednesday regarding the sentencing of Joshua Phillips:

“Today’s sentencing can hopefully give some closure to the family of Cassie Johnson, her friends, our brothers and sisters in the Charleston Police Department and the entire Charleston community. This has been a long and painful process, but all along we have maintained faith and trust in the justice system and today is no exception. Our job now is to continue to honor the legacy of our fallen sister and work to live up to the high standards Cassie set as a Charleston police officer. We will never forget the passion and honor Cassie brought to her job protecting Charleston and we promise to strive every day to live up to those expectations.”

