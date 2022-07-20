Advertisement

Man convicted in Charleston officer’s death sentenced

Joshua Phillips, 39, was sentenced Wednesday in court to the maximum sentence of 40 years for...
Joshua Phillips, 39, was sentenced Wednesday in court to the maximum sentence of 40 years for the charge of second-degree murder.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The man convicted of shooting and killing a Charleston Police officer in December of 2020 will spend four decades behind bars.

Joshua Phillips, 39, was sentenced Wednesday, receiving the maximum sentence of 40 years for the charge of second-degree murder.

Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Metro 911 communications holds a moment of silence for Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie...
Metro 911 communications holds a moment of silence for Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Emotional impact statements were read in court Wednesday by Johnson’s mother, sister and friend. All three women asked Judge Jennifer Bailey to give Phillips the maximum sentence of 40 years.

One of Officer Johnson’s closest friends addressed the court first saying Phillips ‘deprived this world of the most beautiful soul.’

“To know her was to love her, but for her to love you was nothing short of extraordinary,” said Erin Simon, Johnson’s friend. “Mr. Phillips made the selfish and conscious decision to deprive Cassie Johnson of the most precious of gifts - life.”

Erin Simon, Officer Cassie Johnson's best friend reads a statement at the sentencing of Joshua...
Erin Simon, Officer Cassie Johnson's best friend reads a statement at the sentencing of Joshua Phillips.(WSAZ)

Phillips was also found guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance. For that charge, he was sentenced to 6 months. Both sentencings will run consecutively.

Phillips will also pay restitution of $8,000.

Prior to his sentencing Wednesday, Phillips spoke to the court saying, “I’m sorry for the grief I’ve caused. If I could trade places with her I would.”

Mayor Goodwin and Chief of Police Hunt released a joint statement Wednesday regarding the sentencing of Joshua Phillips:

“Today’s sentencing can hopefully give some closure to the family of Cassie Johnson, her friends, our brothers and sisters in the Charleston Police Department and the entire Charleston community. This has been a long and painful process, but all along we have maintained faith and trust in the justice system and today is no exception. Our job now is to continue to honor the legacy of our fallen sister and work to live up to the high standards Cassie set as a Charleston police officer. We will never forget the passion and honor Cassie brought to her job protecting Charleston and we promise to strive every day to live up to those expectations.”

This is a developing story.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 West reopens following semi rollover, spill
Officers are outside a mobile home in Boone County after neighbors reported a man firing shots...
Suspect in custody after shots-fired incident
Taylor was arrested and charged with one count of rape, a felony of the 1st degree.
Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 5-year-old
Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington
Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington
Tucker is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 surety bond.
Standoff situation ends in an arrest after law enforcement negotiations

Latest News

'Bachelorette's' Tyler Cameron on overcoming self-doubt
'Bachelorette's' Tyler Cameron on overcoming self-doubt
Roles veterinary nurses play in healthcare of animals
Roles veterinary nurses play in healthcare of animals
Retail theft
Retail theft
Screen time and your child's vision
Screen time and your child's vision