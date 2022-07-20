Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Pike County died after a head-on crash in Elkhorn City, Kentucky State Police say.
James Kelly, 44, of Pikeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Elkhorn Creek and involved a Kia Spectra driven by Kelly and a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Investigators say the woman who was driving the Ram went left of center, striking the Kia.
A KSP accident reconstructionist is investigating the crash.
