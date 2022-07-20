Pennsylvania man sentenced for soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Pennsylvania was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for soliciting a 14-year-old girl in Clay County, West Virginia, for sexual activity.

James Russell Loar, Jr., 40, of Washington, Pennsylvania, received a sentence of seven years and three months, followed by 15 years of supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Loar also must register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Loar traveled from his home to Clay County to have sex with the 14-year-old victim. He had been communicating with the girl for nearly a year by social media. After the girl’s parents advised Loar of her age, he continued communicating with her.

According to the news release, the girl’s mother discovered her in a truck with Loar and intervened. Investigators say after Loar was arrested, he continued corresponding with the girl including sending a pornographic picture.

West Virginia State Police and the FBI are among agencies that investigated the case.

