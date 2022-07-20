Screen time and your child’s vision

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

While summer is the time for vacation, it can also be when kids spend most of their days indoors watching TV, reading books or playing on devices -- a combination of which contributes to the progression of Myopia.

Actress and mom of two, Haylie Duff, and Children’s optometrist Dr. Nate joined Susan on Studio 3 to discuss the link between the increase of Myopia in children and extended screen time, how early intervention can slow the progression of Myopia, and share tips on how to take part in a ‘screen staycation’ this summer.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.