Trash-filled property could soon be slated for demolition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have new information about a trash-filled property that sits along Jackson Avenue in Huntington that has neighbors on high alert.

Neighbors reached out to us, trying to find out what can be done about trash piling up. Twenty-four hours later, that property looks a lot different.

Remember that bug infested fridge, dryer and other random junk that used to sit out in the street as of Tuesday? Well, crews have hauled it away Wednesday morning.

Garbage is still piled up behind the fence in the front yard, but that’s because crews cannot remove trash on private property.

We told you the city had come out previously and cleaned up, but trash started piling up again. So, after our story aired Tuesday night, they came back out the next day and cleaned it up again.

However, neighbors may not have to deal with this trash problem any longer.

According to a city spokesperson, the property is in the process of being slated for demolition and is already scheduled to go before the Unsafe Buildings Commission (UBC) in August.

Neighbors say there is a noticeable difference on this street now, and they appreciate the city’s efforts.

“A lot of garbage, trash, refrigerators, and it was just a pretty good mess and it was hard to go around it in the alley here. So, I appreciate them cleaning it up,” Arthur Taylor said.

According to a city spokesperson, both the property we showed you and the property next door have been on the Unsafe Building Commission’s demolition list.

WSAZ will be at that UBC meeting, and we’ll let you know what happens.

