Construction site of new Cabell County Sheriff field office damaged by weather

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Heavy winds damaged the construction site of the new Cabell County Sheriff’s Department field office in Ona, West Virginia, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com crews put up trusses Wednesday along with temporary braces, but a windstorm around 3:30 a.m. caused everything to collapse.

“It’s a mess,” said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

Sheriff Zerkle said the construction project was on schedule, but this incident is a major setback.

