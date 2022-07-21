Advertisement

Dead shark found washed up on New York beach

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.(Quogue Village Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUOGUE VILLAGE, N.Y. (Gray News) – A dead shark was found on a New York beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Quogue Village Police Department responded to a call from an area resident regarding the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches.

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.

The shark was washed back out to sea before officials could secure it.

The South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program is working with police to monitor the situation.

Officials are warning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware that the dead shark could still be nearby. If the shark is spotted, Quogue Village police ask you to call them at 631-653-4791.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed
Neighbors concerned about trash-filled property
Neighbors concerned about trash-filled property
I-64 West reopens following semi rollover, spill
Security video shows two thieves breaking into a pharmacy in Boyd County early Tuesday morning.
Break-in at pharmacy caught on camera
Joshua Phillips, 39, was sentenced Wednesday in court to the maximum sentence of 40 years for...
Man convicted in Charleston officer’s death sentenced

Latest News

estimated tax payments
Quarterly tax payments could help lessen impact of tax payments
Left to right, Mike Talbott, Steve Vincent, and Jimmy Johnston were recognized during a...
Officers honored during promotion ceremony
estimated taxes
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims