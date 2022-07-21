Fallen Floyd County officers honored at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Nearly three weeks after the deadly shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky, where three officers and a K-9 were killed, those who died were honored Wednesday in Frankfort.

The General Assembly’s interim committee on veterans, military affairs and public protection heard from officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Kevin Thacker talked about knowing Deputy William Petry.

“He was an idol to our office,” Thacker said. “The most important thing about Petry, he was a family man.”

Prestonsburg Deputy Chief of Police Ross Shurtleff spoke about how he’s finding solace following the loss of Capt. Ralph Frasure.

“He knew what he was doing the day he died, and that helps me cope a little bit,” Shurtleff said, “because he went to those first two officers that came as backup, who you couldn’t make three years of experience between both of them, and he went straight to them, and he didn’t go down without a fight. He was at peace with it.”

Shurtleff also shared memories of working with Officer Jacob Chaffins.

“He wanted to be a police officer, and he would not quit until he got hired,” he said.

Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, who represents the district where the shooting happened, presented citations of memoriam from the House of Representatives to be taken back to the officers’ families.

“They were loved and valued in our community in more ways than one,” Laferty said.

The Kentucky House also presented the officers wounded in the shooting with challenge coins.

