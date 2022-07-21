FBI shares Active Shooter training with Kanawha County School District BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking by the Kanawha County School District Board of Education building Thursday morning, you would have heard gunshots.

This was all part of an exercise to prepare for the worst-case scenario: an active shooter.

“This is a real and tangible thing we’re trying to deliver to these people,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Tony Rausa said. “And one of those is an acoustical appreciation of gunfire in the place they work.”

Using blanks, members of the FBI fired shots inside the building using different types of guns to mimic an active shooter situation.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said this is an important experience they needed to go through.

“In West Virginia a lot of us have been around guns our entire lives but most of it’s with hunting and outside shooting and ranges and things like that,” he said. “But gunshot sounds differently in a building.”

The training covered a lot of ground, talking about previous school shootings such as Columbine to describing how profiling potential school shooters doesn’t work.

When it was all over, Rausa said he hopes people know how to react.

“Jumping into that decision tree of run, hide, fight, and getting to that point where you can make that decision as soon as possible,” he said. “So understanding what you’re hearing and understanding, what’s happening in the environment around you as it unfolds is critical to them.”

To try and prepare for any situation like this, Williams said they’re in the process of signing an agreement with Metro 911.

“If we would have an emergency in one of our schools, if a shooter would be in there, or we would have another type of an emergency in one of our schools, and the police are involved Metro 911 would have access to the security cameras and our buildings,” he said.”

Williams added this kind of access would only be used in extreme situations.

This training is not limited to just school districts.

Rausa says it’s a free program provided by the FBI, and they’ve done demonstrations for religious organizations and businesses, as well.

